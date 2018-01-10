High-speed chase on I-35 in Comal County ends in deadly crash

COMAL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man who authorities say led them on a chase that reached speeds of 100 mph on Interstate 35 ended up crashing his truck and dying.

WOAI, the NBC affiliate in San Antonio, reports deputies with the Comal County Sheriff’s Office tried to pull over a reckless driver around 1 p.m. near the Hays County line but he refused to stop. The driver of the black Dodge Ram continued southbound on the freeway, at times traveling at more than 100 mph.

The driver ended up crashing just inside Schertz city limits, according to the San Antonio Express-News. He died at the scene.