Greg Kelley case spurs Cedar Park to look at day care regulations

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Choosing a day care can be one of the hardest decisions some parents make when their child is young.

In Cedar Park, City Council Member Corbin Van Arsdale is using the situation surrounding Greg Kelley’s case as a way to discuss whether or not the city should consider getting into the business of regulating day cares. While the state manages and regulates day cares, the city could possibly look at adding requirements for local permits as well as have city inspections.

Van Arsdale wants to prevent people with criminal backgrounds from accessing kids in day cares. In Kelley’s case, he was living at an in-home day care operated by the McCarty family. At the time of the sexual assault, numerous young men were living at the home. According to court filings, one of the men was paroled on other felonies.

Kari Armstrong says she learned the hard way when it comes to finding a day care she could trust. Her daughter was 4 years old when she suffered injuries from another child.

“I picked her up at daycare and she had this black eye and mark on her face,” says Armstrong. “She’s telling me that another child in the classroom took a table leg and hit her with it.”

Armstrong says her issues lie with the day care because the operator never told her about the problems; she only learned of the various incidents through her daughter.

“That’s always kind of in the back of your mind, that fear of what if something is happening and they’re not telling me or they can’t tell me or they’re afraid to tell me,” says Armstrong.

The Cedar Park City Council will only discuss the idea of local regulations at Thursday night’s council meeting. No action will be taken.