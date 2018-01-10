Emergency rooms crowded as Austin experiences the worst flu season in 4 years

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Emergency room visits are at an all-time high as Austin doctors work through what they are calling the worst flu season in four years.

“The number of visits at health care systems, physician offices and urgent care centers over the past week has really exploded,” said Dr. Ken Mitchell, the chief medical officer of St. David’s North Austin Medical Center.

Mitchell says the hospital first started to see a spike in flu cases last December. According to officials with Travis County, there have been seven confirmed influenza deaths in Travis County this season. Additionally 1,200 people have tested positive for influenza.

“If you feel that your symptoms are severe or life threatening, the things I would think about are — you have a very high fever that you’re unable to control with normal measures like Tylenol or ibuprofen, or you’re beginning to experience shortness of breath, extreme dizziness or feel like you are getting dehydrated, then I would strongly encourage you to either call 911 or get yourself to the nearest emergency room to be evaluated,” said Mitchell.

Along with the flu, doctors say they are also seeing an increase of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, in adults. Doctors say RSV is common in babies and young children, but rare in adults.

“RSV and influenza are both viral illnesses, they both tend to cause primarily respiratory type symptoms,” said Mitchel. “RSV tends to be a much milder illness.”

Doctors are still unsure why they are also seeing an increase in RSV.

As some experts project Texas has reached the peak of flu season, local schools and day cares are doing everything possible to make sure those they take care of are not spreading germs.

“We get our rooms cleaned twice a day. Once during nap time, so mid-day, and then another more thorough one in the afternoon when we close, when all the kiddos are gone,” said The Kid Ranch Preschool Director Gwen Garcia.

KXAN’s Lauren Lanmon has more from Dr. Mitchell tonight on KXAN News at 10 p.m.