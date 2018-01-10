Collision involving semi shuts down part of SH 29 in Georgetown

Published: Updated:

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A collision involving a semi-truck and two cars shut down part of State Highway 29 west of Georgetown Wednesday morning.

One person was reportedly pinned in and Georgetown fire crews were working to get that person out. It is not known the extend of that person’s injuries or if anyone else was injured.

Georgetown Police Department says both eastbound lanes of the highway are closed, while only one lane is open westbound. The collision happened past Wood Ranch Road on W. SH 29.

