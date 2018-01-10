California woman returns ‘dead’ Christmas tree to Costco

SANTA CLARITA, Calf. (WFLA) — While the rest of us were debating where to abandon our trees after Christmas, one woman decided to take hers back for a refund because it was now “dead.”

Customers at a Costco in the suburbs of Los Angeles were blown away, and one man couldn’t help but post the details on Facebook.

“I can’t make this stuff up,” he wrote. “Woman in line at Costco, totally nonchalant, to return her Christmas tree ‘because it is dead’ on January 4.”

Amazingly, she actually did get her money back, according to the post. But not without a little bit of shaming from the store and other customers.