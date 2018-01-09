Zilker Park now fully reopen

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Now that music festivals and the holidays have come and gone, Zilker Park has officially, completely reopened.

All traces of October’s Austin City Limits Festival and December’s Trail of Lights are gone — replaced by people enjoying the outdoors and the sunshine. While some, like Rebecca Muñoz, understand why parts of the park must be shut down, she says she’s glad to be able to get out and hike and hula hoop again.

“It being closed; it’s not fun, but now it’s open and so I’m happy about that,” Muñoz said.

This year, the park had more closures than expected. During December, the Trail of Lights closed for an unprecedented four nights because of inclement weather and standing water in the park.

“Never in our 53-year history have we had to close the Trail of Lights for more than one night,” the Trail of Lights Foundation said at the time. “We know that this caused many of you to miss out on a long-standing tradition or adjust travel plans, but the safety of our guests and the preservation of Zilker Park are our top priorities.”

The park said despite the extra water at the beginning of December and the freeze that ushered in the new year, Zilker is in good condition. It said it is fixing a potable water line used for watering the grass that broke when the temperatures spent time below 32 degrees, but that “Luckily, this time of year, we don’t water as much as when it gets hot.”