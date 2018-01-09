WATCH: Musicians play instruments made of ice

KIROVSK, Russia (KXAN) — Some people may describe certain types of music as “cool,” but a concert in Russia took that adjective to a whole new level. A group of musicians from Norway performed using instruments made of ice.

The group wowed crowds in Kirovsk, Russia, with the sounds they made using ice carved into items resembling a xylophone, chimes and horns, as well as a unique instrument that looked like a mortar and pestle. The musicians say their creations were made with water from a local lake that gave them a clear, distinctive sound. They were also surrounded by ice sculptures.

Lead drummer Terje Isungset has been experimenting with what he calls “cold music” for about 20 years and has released seven music albums.