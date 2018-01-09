SXSW calling volunteers to help with festivals and conference

By Published:
SXSW tradeshow - KXAN/Dave Byknish

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As thousands of people descend on Austin for the annual South By Southwest events in March, it’s the thousands of people behind the scenes that make everything go smoothly. SXSW is searching for just those people to volunteer for the festivals and conference.

Sign ups are already open online on the SXSW website. 

“Volunteers may find themselves registering the next big celebrity, helping provide information to visitors from around the world, or assisting registrants to the sessions with the most buzz,” according to a SXSW press release. There are more than 35 crews that need help. With a parent’s permission, children as young as 16 can volunteer. All volunteers must sign and waiver and release, watch a video and take a quiz. Some may require more training.

Volunteers must contribute a minimum of 24 hours during the event to earn SXSW badges that can get them into various events. Both day and night positions are available. Volunteers in the Austin area are should attend one of the volunteer calls at the Austin Convention Center, either on Sunday, Jan. 21, or Saturday, Jan. 27. That’s where crew shift selections and training will take place.

SXSW EDU runs from March 5-8, SXSW COnference and Festivals happen March 9-18 and SXSW Gaming goes from March 15-17.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s