SXSW calling volunteers to help with festivals and conference

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As thousands of people descend on Austin for the annual South By Southwest events in March, it’s the thousands of people behind the scenes that make everything go smoothly. SXSW is searching for just those people to volunteer for the festivals and conference.

Sign ups are already open online on the SXSW website.

“Volunteers may find themselves registering the next big celebrity, helping provide information to visitors from around the world, or assisting registrants to the sessions with the most buzz,” according to a SXSW press release. There are more than 35 crews that need help. With a parent’s permission, children as young as 16 can volunteer. All volunteers must sign and waiver and release, watch a video and take a quiz. Some may require more training.

Volunteers must contribute a minimum of 24 hours during the event to earn SXSW badges that can get them into various events. Both day and night positions are available. Volunteers in the Austin area are should attend one of the volunteer calls at the Austin Convention Center, either on Sunday, Jan. 21, or Saturday, Jan. 27. That’s where crew shift selections and training will take place.

SXSW EDU runs from March 5-8, SXSW COnference and Festivals happen March 9-18 and SXSW Gaming goes from March 15-17.