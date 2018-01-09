Report of weapon on campus led to LBJ High lockdown for second day in a row

By Published:
FILE - LBJ High School (KXAN File Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the second day in a row, LBJ Early College High School was placed on lockdown as police investigated a report of a weapon on campus, Tuesday.

Around 1:15 p.m., an Austin ISD spokesperson said district police, working with the Austin Police Department, responded to the report of a weapon on campus. Officers did not find a weapon and the lockdown has since been lifted.

On Monday, another lockdown of the east Austin school was put into place following a report of a suspicious person near campus with a weapon. Officers searched inside and outside the school during the lockdown, but no weapons or suspects were found.

AISD has not said if they believe the reports are related.

LBJ High, located at 7309 Lazy Creek Dr., near US 183 and Manor Road, shares its campus with the Liberal Arts and Science Academy (LASA) High School.

