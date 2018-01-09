Randalls will opens its first store in Georgetown on Friday

By Published: Updated:
New Randalls in Georgetown. (Courtesy: Randalls)
New Randalls in Georgetown. (Courtesy: Randalls)

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Employees at the newest grocery store in Georgetown are busy stocking shelves and making sure everything is ready for the store’s grand opening on Friday, Jan. 12.

The new Randalls store located at 5721 Williams Dr., on the city’s northwest side, will feature a full-service Starbucks, deli area with seating for 80 as well as a drive-thru pharmacy. The 57,644 square-foot store will also offer a hot soup bar, olive bar and an extensive beer and wine collection.

The grocery store will also have a gas station, but that is still currently being constructed. This is the first Randalls in the city of Georgetown.

The new Randalls is less than 3 miles west of the H-E-B at the corner of Williams Drive and D.B. Wood Road.

