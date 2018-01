BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities in Bastrop County are responding to a deadly motorcycle crash on State Highway 21 at Farm to Market 535 in Cedar Creek.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. but law enforcement agencies have not indicated the number of vehicles involved. A medical helicopter was initially dispatched, but has since been canceled.

SH 21 is blocked in both directions at FM 535 until further notice.