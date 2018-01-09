Police identify man hit and killed by Amtrak train in Austin

Related Coverage Amtrak train strikes, kills man in central Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Officials released the name of a 42-year-old man who was hit and killed by an Amtrak train at the end of December.

Austin police say Clay Brewer died the evening of Dec. 30 in the 3100 block of West Anderson Lane and MoPac Expressway. Amtrak said it happened while the train was on its Texas Eagle Route, which runs from Chicago to Los Angeles and heads through Austin on the way. There were 122 people on board when the train hit Brewer.

Police say they are still waiting for autopsy results, but no foul play is suspected.

Two men died earlier in the year when Union Pacific trains hit them. Witnesses say Fernando Cardenas, 30, was lying on the tracks and tried to get up and walk away as the train approached in Luling, Texas, in September. Another train hit and killed Ian Antonellis, 21, in Buda in October.