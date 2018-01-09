One dead in Georgetown crash at I-35 exit for SH 195

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash that is blocking the northbound Interstate 35 exit to State Highway 195.

Capt. Roland Waits with Georgetown police says the crash happened in the 3200 block of North I-35, north of Georgetown, around 4:08 p.m.

Of the three people in the vehicle, one was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to Seton Medical Center Williamson with CPR in progress.

Police say the car landed upside down in Berry Creek. TxDOT is warning drivers that Exit 266 for SH 195 and the northbound access road remains closed.

