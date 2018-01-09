Omenihu returning to UT for senior season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — University of Texas junior defensive lineman Charles Omenihu has decided to return to Texas for his senior season. Omenihu was tied for the team lead with four sacks this past season.

“First of all, I want to thank everyone who has supported me during the decision-making process,” Omenihu said in a statement. “From my family, to my teammates, to the coaching staff, I’ve had all the support I could ask for, and I can’t express how much I appreciate that from everyone. After taking everything into consideration, I’ve decided to return for my senior season at Texas.”

“Although playing in the NFL is a dream of mine, when I looked at the whole picture, I know how much more I can develop both as a player and as a leader, and that’s what I’m looking forward to doing under Coach Herman, Coach Orlando, Coach Giles and Coach McKnight. I’m also on track to earn my degree, which is something that means so much to me, and I know how valuable a degree from UT will be to my future.”

“With that, the win we just had in the Texas Bowl has already started the momentum, and I can’t wait to get into the offseason program and help build the future of this program.”

Texas has already lost defensive back DeShon Elliott, Linebacker Malik Jefferson, defensive back Holton Hill and offensive lineman Connor Williams to the draft. The deadline to declare for the draft is January 15th.