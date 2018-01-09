North Carolina man accused of stealing stepdaughter’s puppy, selling it for drugs

WNCN Staff Published:
Christopher Eakes. (WNCN)
Christopher Eakes. (WNCN)

DUDLEY, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina man has been arrested and charged after stealing a puppy from his stepdaughter and selling it for drugs, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say that Christopher O’Neal Eakes, 41, stole an 8-week-old Yorkie puppy from a home on Club Knolls Road on Jan. 1. Detectives began an investigation and determined that Eakes, the stepfather of the victim, took the puppy and sold it for drugs.

Eakes was arrested Monday and charged with larceny of a dog.

He was given a $2,500 unsecured bond.

