New effort to solve deadly shooting on South Congress Ave. last year

By Published:
Location where Kevin Van White was shot and killed on South Congress Avenue. (Austin Police Department)
Location where Kevin Van White was shot and killed on South Congress Avenue. (Austin Police Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Detectives have released a new suspect description in the deadly shooting of a 51-year-old man in a South Congress Avenue parking lot last year.

The shooting happened around 7:09 a.m. on Friday, May 19, 2017, in the parking lot next to the Congress Square II office building at 611 S. Congress Ave.

A suspect, described as a Caucasian or Hispanic male with short, dark hair and with an average build, shot and killed Van Kevin White. The suspect vehicle is believed to be an orange-red or rust-colored older model Mazda hatchback.

Van Kevin White photo released by Austin police
Van Kevin White (Austin Police Department Photo)

Days after the shooting, detectives put a request out to neighbors living on the south side of The Crescent and north side of City View at Soco apartment buildings who may have seen what happened in the parking lot.

Police do not have a photo of the suspect or vehicle and are hoping a witness will come forward.

A resident of the City View apartments told KXAN at the time the shots woke him up. “I thought I heard construction and I then heard people say, ‘he’s been shot, someone call the police!'”

The shooting, in a high foot traffic area for tourists visiting Austin’s popular South Congress Avenue, was described as unusual by police.

After the shooting, officers said they did not believe the public was in any danger and the homicide did not appear to be random.

Anyone with information on the case should call the APD Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588, the APD Homicide Main Line at 512-974-5210 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477 (TIPS).

Up to $1,000 in reward money is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

