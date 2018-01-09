Murder trial begins for man accused of shooting, killing florist delivery driver

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A jury is hearing opening arguments in the murder trial of Dedric Dixon, who is accused of shooting and killing Carlos Swist in 2016 after an argument at a convenience store.

On March 1, 2016, at around 7 a.m., Austin police officers were dispatched to a single vehicle traffic crash in the 4600 block of Springdale Rd. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a white van on fire and Swist, 43, was inside. Swist was working for a florist company and was driving a company car at the time of the incident.

Authorities determined Swist was shot prior to the crash. According to an arrest affidavit, Swist’s girlfriend said before the crash, he called her to tell her about an altercation he had with a man at the corner store. The clerk told police he remembered Swist and an unknown man, later identified as Dixon, 46, were arguing over money that had fallen on the floor. The clerk noted Swist was in no way the aggressor and that both men were regular customers at the store.

Surveillance video from various stores showed Dixon followed Swist’s car, according to court documents. Police arrested Dixon a few days after Swist’s death and charged him with murder.

The trial is happening in Judge David Crain’s court.