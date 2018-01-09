Murder trial begins for man accused of shooting, killing florist delivery driver

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:
Dedric Dixon on the first day of his murder trial on Jan. 9, 2018. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)
Dedric Dixon on the first day of his murder trial on Jan. 9, 2018. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A jury is hearing opening arguments in the murder trial of Dedric Dixon, who is accused of shooting and killing Carlos Swist in 2016 after an argument at a convenience store.

On March 1, 2016, at around 7 a.m., Austin police officers were dispatched to a single vehicle traffic crash in the 4600 block of Springdale Rd. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a white van on fire and Swist, 43, was inside. Swist was working for a florist company and was driving a company car at the time of the incident.

Authorities determined Swist was shot prior to the crash. According to an arrest affidavit, Swist’s girlfriend said before the crash, he called her to tell her about an altercation he had with a man at the corner store. The clerk told police he remembered Swist and an unknown man, later identified as Dixon, 46, were arguing over money that had fallen on the floor. The clerk noted Swist was in no way the aggressor and that both men were regular customers at the store.

Surveillance video from various stores showed Dixon followed Swist’s car, according to court documents. Police arrested Dixon a few days after Swist’s death and charged him with murder.

The trial is happening in Judge David Crain’s court.

Carlos Swist died from a gunshot wound. (Courtesy: Swist family)
Carlos Swist died from a gunshot wound. (Courtesy: Swist family)

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s