Jones remains out with illness

(AP) Published:
Butler's Kamar Baldwin (3) prevents Texas' Andrew Jones from driving the baseline in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Phil Knight Invitational tournament in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Timothy J. Gonzalez)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) —Texas guard Andrew Jones remains sidelined with an undisclosed illness and will not play Wednesday night against No. 16 TCU.

Coach Shaka Smart declined Tuesday to detail what is ailing Jones out of “respect for the family” but hopes to be able to release more information soon. Smart said the team is focused on the player and is not thinking about whether he can return this season.

Jones opted to return to Texas after his freshman season instead of entering the NBA draft. He was averaging a team-high 15.3 points before sustaining a wrist injury and missed several games. He then played sparingly in two games against Kansas and Iowa State when he tried to return. Smart has said previously that Jones had been lacking energy.

