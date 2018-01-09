East Texas teen dies after falling off running board of moving truck

HALLSVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Hallsville community is devastated by the loss of a local teen. 18-year-old Wyatt Edwards died Saturday when he fell out of his truck. His death is still a shock to many, but they said it’s his goofy personality that will not be forgotten.

On Monday, several of his friends met up at the Sonic in Hallsville to share memories.

“Everybody loved him. I don’t think there was a person who didn’t,” Kayleigh Pugh said.

“Very caring,” said Natalie Boucher. “I mean, anytime you needed him he was there.”

“That was my little brother. We’d duck hunt, deer hunt, dove hunt, fish. When I’m not at work and he wasn’t at work, we were together,” added Jayce Mitchell.

“His smile could make me smile any day of the week,” said Makayla Boucher. “He was truly an amazing man.”

“He was just that friend you could tell anything and you’d trust him with everything,” said Shonna Tausch.

His former teacher, Sarah Taylor, said Edwards was full of joy.

“He was a great student, he was a great helper. He had a supportive family,” Taylor said. “He was one of those kids that every teacher prays they have in their class.”

On Saturday, Edwards was with a friend driving down County Road 3023, just east of Marshall. State Troopers said he tried to stand on the running board while the truck was still in motion and his foot slipped. When he fell, they said he fatally hit his head on the pavement.

“It’s crazy that someone that close is gone all of a sudden,” Anthony Alicea said. “It’s a sad lesson, but I believe it’s going to stop a lot of people from doing crazy stuff like that. It shouldn’t have taken him this young.”

It’s a tragedy that will leave this community with a painful lesson and a friend who will be dearly missed.

Edwards visitation is Wednesday, January 10, from 6-8 p.m. at Welch Funeral Home. The funeral is Thursday, January 11, at Hallsville Baptist Church at 2 p.m.