Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley drops debut rap single

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) warms up before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) warms up before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

DALLAS (KXAN) — While playing football professionally takes up a huge chunk of time, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley has managed to put together a rap album that will be released this spring.

While the full album won’t be available for several months, Beasley’s debut single “80 Strings” dropped Tuesday and is currently available in all digital music stores. According to a press release, Beasley also teamed up with Victor “Phazz” Clark to form an entertainment company called ColdNation Records.

Beasley says music has been a passion of his since high school when he would rap with his friends for fun. He started writing his own music in college when he purchased a program called Studio One.

“I literally didn’t have much time between the kids and football, so these songs were all made in the last two years,” says Beasley in a press release. The wide receiver says even though he’s making music, his loyalty and passion for football will not change.

In “80 Stings” Beasley makes reference to football Sundays and Jerry Jones.

