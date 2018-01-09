Central Texas police receive state money for rifle resistant vests

Austin Police Officer Vallejo receives his heavy duty ballistic vest (KXAN Photo/Kevin Schwaller)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thousands of law enforcement members across Texas will have added protection in the form of vests, and on Tuesday departments found out how much money they will receive to pay for them.

In Dallas, Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, announced who will receive state grants in accordance with a new law. At the Dallas Police Association Headquarters, Gov. Abbott and Lt. Governor Patrick joined several state lawmakers and police officers to make the announcement.

After Dallas police officers were killed in the line of duty while they protected a Black Lives Matter march, lawmakers reacted. In the 2017 legislative session they unanimously approved Senate Bill 12, a $25 million program to help local police departments pay for protective vests. Every lawmaker voted for the vest program.

According to the Governor’s Office, each vest can cost $500. There’s enough money for 50,000 Texas law enforcement officers to receive one.

Below are Central Texas departments that will receive grants, and how much the grant is worth:

  • Austin ISD – $41,000
  • City of Austin – $82,200
  • Bastrop County – $82,200
  • City of Bastrop – $13,650
  • City of Buda – $17,908
  • Hays County – $108,976
  • City of Pflugerville – $24,809.50
  • City of San Marcos – $49,000

