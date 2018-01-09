Austin sees drop in homicides, while Travis County sees slight uptick in 2017

By Published:
Police say Cutberto Moran-Ayala was originally shot in southeast Austin but ended up dying at 8038 Exchange Dr. on June 8, 2017. (KXAN Photo)
Police say Cutberto Moran-Ayala was originally shot in southeast Austin but ended up dying at 8038 Exchange Dr. on June 8, 2017. (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of homicides and deadly traffic crashes in Austin were both on the decline in 2017.

The Austin Police Department says last year they investigated 30 homicides, compared to 39 in 2016 –– which was the most number of murders in the city in a decade.

In 2017, the agency had 71 traffic crashes that resulted in the deaths of 76 people. In 2016, there were 77 crashes that killed 78 people on Austin streets. Last year, the agency implemented “no refusal” for every weekend from March to September with the help of a state grant.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said it investigated 11 homicide cases last year that resulted in 12 deaths — the most the agency has recorded. The last homicide of 2017 in Travis County was the case on Doss Road near Lake Travis on New Year’s Eve. Charity Sunshine Ellis, 48, is accused of shooting and killing her fiancée, Bradley Cole Sullivan, 37 — allegedly over unpaid bills.

In 2016, TCSO had 10 homicides, several of which in the Del Valle area are still unsolved. 

 

 

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s