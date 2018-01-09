Austin sees drop in homicides, while Travis County sees slight uptick in 2017

Related Coverage Austin sees increase in homicides in 2016, fewer traffic deaths

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of homicides and deadly traffic crashes in Austin were both on the decline in 2017.

The Austin Police Department says last year they investigated 30 homicides, compared to 39 in 2016 –– which was the most number of murders in the city in a decade.

In 2017, the agency had 71 traffic crashes that resulted in the deaths of 76 people. In 2016, there were 77 crashes that killed 78 people on Austin streets. Last year, the agency implemented “no refusal” for every weekend from March to September with the help of a state grant.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said it investigated 11 homicide cases last year that resulted in 12 deaths — the most the agency has recorded. The last homicide of 2017 in Travis County was the case on Doss Road near Lake Travis on New Year’s Eve. Charity Sunshine Ellis, 48, is accused of shooting and killing her fiancée, Bradley Cole Sullivan, 37 — allegedly over unpaid bills.

In 2016, TCSO had 10 homicides, several of which in the Del Valle area are still unsolved.