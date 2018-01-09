Astros fans form long lines inside State Capitol to see World Series trophy

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Houston Astros fans formed long lines inside the Texas State Capitol Tuesday afternoon for a chance to take a picture with the team’s championship trophy.

Gov. Greg Abbott hosted the trophy inside his public reception room and it was open to the public from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Academy Sports and Outdoors at 5400 Brodie Ln. in Sunset Valley will get the trophy on Wednesday, Jan. 10, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. It’s part of a statewide tour with more than 100 stops planned. Fans are able to take photos with the trophy at no cost.

Donnie Wigginton, born and raised in Houston, was among the many lifelong fans who were at the capitol to see the trophy on display.

“The Houston people have had just this year alone and throughout their sports history, just so many close things fall short, come apart, not win and disappointment,” he said. “This has just been all we’ve ever dreamed of.”

Candace McComb, of Cedar Park, brought her sons Joshua and Nathan to see the trophy, hoping to bring back a snapshot of history for their dad. McComb said he, unfortunately, wasn’t able to make it because he had to work.

“Their dad is a lifelong Houston Astros fan and has ingrained that with them,” she said. “They’re just really excited to get to see that.”

The trophy will be on display in San Antonio on Thursday.