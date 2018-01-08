San Marcos student discharges bullet by rubbing it on concrete, district says

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — In what a San Marcos CISD official is describing as a unique and “reckless” incident during lunch at Goodnight Middle School on Monday, a student was able to discharge a bullet by standing over it and “rubbing” it on concrete.

The bullet going off was loud enough to turn heads, but not loud enough to scare students, said Andrew Fernandez, the executive director of Communications and Community Relations with the district.

No weapon was brought to school, Fernandez said. The incident happened during eighth grade lunch, closer to 1 p.m., and administrators responded within seconds.

A call went out to parents alerting them about the situation. No students were injured and the school was not placed on lockdown, Fernandez said.

SMCISD is investigating the bullet discharge and they will decide what consequences the student will face.

While unusual, another case of a bullet going off without a firearm happened to a woman shopping in a Pennsylvania Lowe’s in 2012. The woman, who was carrying a bullet in her purse, was shot in the leg.

In October 2017, a suspicious package sent to Goodnight Middle School led to a response from the bomb squad and an evacuation of students and staff. The package was later determined not to be harmful.