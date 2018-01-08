Road to the Olympics: What makes curling so popular?

(Nexstar) — Curling is a Winter Olympic sport that does not lack popularity. Why is it such a fan favorite? According to 3 time-Olympian, John Shuster, it allows for a unique fan experience that other sports don’t always provide.

“During a curling match, we’re mic’ed up the entire time,” he added. “We’re talking about strategy but your interactions with teammates…I think people are able to connect on a personal level.”

The name Shuster will forever be tied to a piece of Winter Olympic history. The Minnesota native became the first American men’s curler to make a 4th Olympic team.

“It’s something that I’m extremely proud that I’ve been able to be around the top in our sport for so long,” Shuster said.

Making another Olympic team is accomplishment in itself, but Shuster wants another medal to add to his collection. He took home a bronze in 2006, and says he’s learned a lot since then.

“I’ve got really good notes in my head about 2010 and 2014…you know where the short comings happened and how they happened. I’m relatively certain that when we get to Korea in February we’ll be ready to have our peak performance.”

Shuster will attempt a podium-worthy performance come next month.