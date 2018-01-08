PHOTOS: Take a look around Jensen Ackles’ new brewery, Family Business Beer Co.

Growlers for sale at Family Business Beer Co. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien)
Growlers for sale at Family Business Beer Co. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nestled on 15 acres, the Family Business Beer Co. was built to be an inviting craft brewery for families to visit. There is air conditioning inside the tap room for those hot Texas summers but if the weather is nice, there are plenty of picnic tables outside you can claim. There is also a playground for children to enjoy. If you get hungry, the Jep’s Southern Roots food trailer is on-site to cooking up Cajun specialties.

The brewery is located at 19510 Hamilton Pool Road in Dripping Springs, Texas.

