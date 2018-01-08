PHOTOS: Take a look around Jensen Ackles’ new brewery, Family Business Beer Co.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nestled on 15 acres, the Family Business Beer Co. was built to be an inviting craft brewery for families to visit. There is air conditioning inside the tap room for those hot Texas summers but if the weather is nice, there are plenty of picnic tables outside you can claim. There is also a playground for children to enjoy. If you get hungry, the Jep’s Southern Roots food trailer is on-site to cooking up Cajun specialties.

The brewery is located at 19510 Hamilton Pool Road in Dripping Springs, Texas.

Read why and how Jensen Ackles got into the beer business in Austin.

Take a tour: Family Business Beer Co. View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Beer at Family Business Beer Co. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) From left to right: Nate Seales (head brewer), Jensen Ackles, Danneel Ackles, Gino Graul. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Jensen Ackles getting a sample of the beer. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Jensen Ackles at Family Business Beer Co. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Brewing space at Family Business Beer Co. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) The taproom inside Family Business Beer Co. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Tap room at Family Business Beer Co. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Growlers for sale at Family Business Beer Co. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Jensen Ackles pouring a beer at Family Business Beer Co. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Artwork done by Kenton Parker. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Patio space at Family Business Beer Company. (KXAN Photo/Joe Barlow) Patio space at Family Business Beer Company. (KXAN Photo) Patio space at Family Business Beer Company. (KXAN Photo/Joe Barlow) Fenced in playground at Family Business Beer Company. (KXAN Photo/Joe Barlow) Fenced in playground at Family Business Beer Company. (KXAN Photo) Jep's Southern Roots food trailer located on Family Business Beer Co. lot. (KXAN Photo/Joe Barlow) From left to right: Danneel Ackles, Jensen Ackles, Jessica Robertson and Jep Robertson. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Jep and Jessica Robertson operate Jep's Southern Roots food trailer that's located on-site at the brewery. This is their jambalaya topped on bread and then covered in etoufee. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Jessica Robertson serving up food at Family Business Beer Co. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien) Jensen Ackles at Family Business Beer Co. (KXAN Photo) The tree-filled outdoor space at Family Business Beer Co. (KXAN Photo/Calily Bien)