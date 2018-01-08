Officers identified in fatal shooting of Round Rock burglary suspect

Related Coverage Car burglary suspect dies after being shot by Round Rock police

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock Police Department released the names of the two officers involved in the fatal shooting of a car burglary suspect over the weekend.

Sgt. Christopher Ybarra, a 14-year veteran at RRPD, fired shots at Richard Rangel, 21, early Saturday morning. Police say he has never before been involved in an officer-involved shooting. Officer Noah Moncivais accompanied Ybarra on the call but never fired his weapon.

RRPD says Rangel was breaking into cars on Red Rock Drive when the officers confronted him around 3 a.m. He allegedly pulled out a gun and shot at officers. One tried to wrestle the gun away from him and ended up firing shots. A neighbor whose security camera caught the incident said Rangel also had a knife he used to threaten officers.

Rangel went to the hospital in critical condition and died Saturday evening. The officers are on administrative leave, per department protocol.