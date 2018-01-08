New overhead walkway will connect Hilton Austin to Austin Convention Center

AUSTIN (KXAN) — To make it easier for visitors of the Austin Convention Center to get around downtown, Hilton Austin is building a new overhead walkway that will connect the hotel to the center. The walkway will run from the hotel’s sixth floor to the fourth floor of the Austin Convention Center at Fourth and Neches streets.

The hotel says the new walkway will provide a seamless and safer alternative for guests to move between the two buildings rather than cross at the street level — which is where the MetroRail line terminates. The walkway, which will be built at a cost of $7.5 million, will stretch nearly 50 feet above East Fourth Street.

“When you use the Hilton Austin Overhead Walkway you’re reconnecting to the outdoors. You can step outside, linger in the fresh air, then step into your next meeting,” said Travis Albrecht, senior project designer at Gensler, whose design was inspired, in part, by the master plan vision for Waller Creek and Waterloo Park.

The walkway won’t be ready for the onslaught of visitors during South by Southwest, but it scheduled for completion in May.

The city of Austin has been looking at expanding the convention center for the past few years. Currently, the estimated cost to expand the center is between $400 million to $600 million.