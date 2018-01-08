Manor ISD: Supposed threat was related to out-of-state school

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Manor ISD says no threats have been made against schools in the area, after people were concerned about a post circulating on social media. Officials say the post was made in another state and talked about a school with similar initials to a Manor ISD campus.

“This post had nothing to do with Manor ISD, however, due to the coincidental similarity, we wanted to reassure parents that no threats have been made to any Manor ISD campuses,” the district wrote in a Facebook post. “Regardless, Manor ISD administrators will always work to ensure that our schools are safe places, and the first week back from winter break is no exception.”

The Albemarle County Police Department in Virginia announced Sunday on its Facebook page that a juvenile was in custody and that the post targeting Monticello High School is “a hoax and no longer being considered a valid threat.” The post created concerns in other states that had schools with the initials “MHS,” including Manor High School.