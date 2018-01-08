Mack Brown to enter College Football Hall of Fame

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Longhorns football coach Mack Brown will join the College Football Hall of Fame, ESPN reports.

He was among the 13 coaches and players selected for the honor announced Monday. They will officially be inducted Dec. 4 in New York City.

Brown coached at four different schools, but stood out at the University of Texas at Austin, leading the Longhorns to a national championship in 2005. ESPN reports he had 244 career wins, the 10th most in Football Bowl Subdivision history. He currently works as an analyst for ESPN.