Lawsuit: Bus company in Texas State student’s dragging death lied to insurance

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) – The company insuring a bus that dragged and killed a 20-year-old Texas State University student in 2016 claims the bus company lied multiple times to both gain and keep the insurance.

The lawsuit was filed last Friday and involves the Manufacturers Alliance Insurance Company (MAICO) against bus company B&B Transportation.

According to the 26-page lawsuit, B&B Transportation denied that it operates party buses when applying for insurance. It claims that the company even misled an inspector to inspect another bus, “because it knew that flags would be raised if the 2277 bus with ‘Skyline Party Bus’ signage was inspected for B&B,” reads the lawsuit.

According to the documents, bus 2277 is the bus Jordin Taylor’s body was found under on Oct. 30, 2016 at Cool River Ranch, located at 601 Dupuy Ranch Road — about five miles southeast of downtown San Marcos.

In the application for insurance B&B also allegedly denied having any ownership interest in any other public transportation company. However, the lawsuit states B&Bs manager Brandon Burleson owns and operates at least two other public transportation companies – Skyline Party Bus and San Marcos Tours.

“Having an ownership in more than on public transportation company increases the potential for liability in several ways. For example, it increases the potential for a vehicle to be placed on the wrong transportation company’s vehicle schedule,” reads the lawsuit.

MAICO claims several times it would not have issued an auto policy to B&B had it known everything about Burleson’s company. Burleson referred comment to his lawyer, who has yet to respond.

In April 2017, the student’s father, Freddie Taylor, filed a lawsuit claiming wrongful death and gross negligence against a number of university-affiliated fraternities and sororities, as well as B&B Transportation.

Texas State suspended four fraternities due to conduct involving alcohol at the party where Taylor died.

