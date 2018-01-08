Lawsuit: Bus company in Texas State student’s dragging death lied to insurance

By Published:
Jordin Taylor (Family Photo)
Jordin Taylor (Family Photo)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) – The company insuring a bus that dragged and killed a 20-year-old Texas State University student in 2016 claims the bus company lied multiple times to both gain and keep the insurance.

The lawsuit was filed last Friday and involves the Manufacturers Alliance Insurance Company (MAICO) against bus company B&B Transportation.

According to the 26-page lawsuit, B&B Transportation denied that it operates party buses when applying for insurance. It claims that the company even misled an inspector to inspect another bus, “because it knew that flags would be raised if the 2277 bus with ‘Skyline Party Bus’ signage was inspected for B&B,” reads the lawsuit.

According to the documents, bus 2277 is the bus Jordin Taylor’s body was found under on Oct. 30, 2016 at Cool River Ranch, located at 601 Dupuy Ranch Road — about five miles southeast of downtown San Marcos.

In the application for insurance B&B also allegedly denied having any ownership interest in any other public transportation company. However, the lawsuit states B&Bs manager Brandon Burleson owns and operates at least two other public transportation companies – Skyline Party Bus and San Marcos Tours.

“Having an ownership in more than on public transportation company increases the potential for liability in several ways. For example, it increases the potential for a vehicle to be placed on the wrong transportation company’s vehicle schedule,” reads the lawsuit.

MAICO claims several times it would not have issued an auto policy to B&B had it known everything about Burleson’s company. Burleson referred comment to his lawyer, who has yet to respond.

In April 2017, the student’s father, Freddie Taylor, filed a lawsuit claiming wrongful death and gross negligence against a number of university-affiliated fraternities and sororities, as well as B&B Transportation.

Texas State suspended four fraternities due to conduct involving alcohol at the party where Taylor died.

KXAN’s Lauren Lanmon is getting reaction from the Taylor family’s attorney, tonight on KXAN News at 6 p.m. 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s