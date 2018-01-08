How you could be paying fewer taxes in Retirement

With all the talk surrounding tax reform, it’s important to understand how your saving strategy will impact your taxes in retirement. In this week’s episode of Retire Ready, Chris Heerlein breaks down the importance of a solid tax strategy and how it looks in your 50’s, 60’s and in retirement.

If you plan correctly going into retirement, you can be in a lower tax bracket and be paying fewer taxes. Chris outlines the buckets of income you want to consider in your planning to be in control of the taxes you have to pay.

You can get a free copy of “The Changing Story of Retirement” by emailing retire@reapfinancial.com.

