Houston police find missing journalist

Journalist Courtney Roland was found safe in Houston on Jan. 8, 2018 (KPRC Photo)
Journalist Courtney Roland was found safe in Houston on Jan. 8, 2018 (KPRC Photo)

HOUSTON (KXAN) — Houston police officers found missing journalist near a shopping mall Monday morning.

Courtney Roland has been missing since Sunday around 5:40 p.m. and was last seen walking alone in a store in the mall, according to the Houston Police Department. Overnight, officers found her white Jeep at 5006 Westheimer Road, across the street from the Galleria mall.

“Her phone and other items were inside the vehicle. Her purse was found at a nearby business,” HPD tweeted.

She was found Monday morning near the mall and appears unharmed, according to HPD, and was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

Roland is a Texas A&M football reporter and had covered the Texas Team Elite football camp earlier on Sunday, NBC affiliate KPRC reported.

Anyone with information about the case or where Roland could be should call HPD’s Missing Person’s Unit at 832-394-1840.

