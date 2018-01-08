Houston Astros championship trophy makes its way to Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Fans of the Houston Astros will get a chance to take a photograph with history as the team’s championship trophy starts its tour.

On Tuesday afternoon, the 2017 World Series Trophy will be on display at the Texas State Capitol, inside the governor’s public reception room. The trophy will be open to the public from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. that day.

If you can’t catch it at the Capitol, you can check it out at the Academy Sports and Outdoors located at 5400 Brodie Ln. in Sunset Valley. The trophy will be on display there from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

After that, the trophy moves to San Antonio on Thursday. The trophy will make more than 100 stops throughout Texas and surrounding areas. Fans are invited to take photos with the trophy — free of charge.

