Former Austin City Council Member Laura Morrison to run for mayor

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Austin City Council Member Laura Morrison is vying to be the city’s new mayor.

Morrison announced her intentions Monday morning. She served for two terms on the city council from 2008 to 2011.

“I’m running for mayor to reset that path that Austin is on, so that our future enhances the quality of life for the people who live here, rather than diminishes it,” Morrison said in a press release. “I hear from anxious Austinites from every corner of town, from every income level, and across every walk of life. All of them are worried about Austin’s direction. It’s time for a leader whose priority is the people who live here now. It’s time Austin had a mayor for all of us.”

Since she’s been out of office, Morrison has served on various boards and committees dealing with the homeless and Austin’s entertainment industry.

If elected, Morrison will be the first woman to serve as Austin’s mayor since 1983 and only the second woman to hold the position since the city was founded in 1839. It will also be the first time she’s held a council position under the city’s 10-1 system, which was implemented in 2014.

Mayor Steve Adler was the first mayor elected under the single-member district in 2015. His 4-year term ends in January of 2019. He says he will be running for reelection.

“Austin is a special place that I love, and I am honored to be Mayor,” says Adler. “Our city has many challenges, and I look forward to getting back on the campaign trail and continuing to fight for Austin.”

The election for a new mayor will be held during the general election in November.