Dunkin’ Donuts cutting flatbread, some muffins from menu

Dunkin' Donuts brand without the "donuts" in Boston. (NBC News)
AUSTIN (KXAN/NBC News) — Even though Dunkin’ Donuts has been expanding its business footprint, the company says it’s now scaling back its menu.

Dunkin’ Donuts says it’s cutting 10 percent of its menu at all locations by March. But stores in New York and the New England area will see a smaller menu starting this week.

The company is cutting several sandwiches and smoothies to help streamline service. Flatbread items, tuna and chicken salad and some muffins are getting the ax.

The doughnut chain says it is also eliminating artificial dyes from its doughnuts by the end of the year.

