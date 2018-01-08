Co-defendant in criminal case against Sen. Carlos Uresti pleads guilty

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — Texas State Senator’s Carlos Uresti’s co-defendant in his federal criminal case pleaded guilty to nine felony charges Monday morning, according to the San Antonio Express News.

Stanley Bates was the chief executive officer of FourWinds, the company authorities say operated as a fraudulent fracking business. According to reports, Uresti provided legal services for FourWinds and served as its outside general counsel in 2014.

San Antonio media outlets report Bates withdrew his motion to sever his case from Uresti and co-defendant Gary Cain, a consultant with FourWinds, prior to entering his guilty plea. All three were indicted in the spring on charges of committing wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering as well as other charges.

As part of the Ponzi scheme, Uresti and the other defendants are accused of using funds from recent investors to pay earlier investors for personal expenses.

“I’ve had better days,” Bates told the San Antonio Express News as he was entering the courthouse. Bates is out on bond pending his sentencing on April 17.

“I am hard at work representing District 19 in the 85th Legislative Session,” Uresti said May when he was indicted. “The charges against me are groundless and I look forward to proving my innocence in a court of law at the appropriate time. I will enter a plea of Not Guilty and immediately return to work representing District 19.”

The trial for Uresti and Cain is scheduled to start on Jan. 18.