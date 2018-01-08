Austin State Hospital to undergo massive renovation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — During 2017’s legislative session, realizing the need to improve the state’s mental health needs, Texas lawmakers decided to approve $300 million in funds to make the necessary changes.

On Monday, the Health and Human Services Commission announced the first round of funding that will be used to improve the state’s inpatient psychiatric care system. The initial $47.7 million will allow for the redesign of the Austin State Hospital at a cost of $15.5 million. Dell Medical School at The University of Texas at Austin has been chosen to lead the redesign that will transform the hospital to the “cornerstone for an improved system of collaborative, community-focused care that helps people across Central Texas.”

A steering committe will also work to establish a center for brain health on the Austin State Hospital campus. The committee, which includes State Sen. Kirk Watson, will deliver a master plan for the campus prior to the next legislative session in 2019.

“Beyond creating a ground-breaking facility in Austin, the master plan will look for ways to create an innovative continuum of inpatient, outpatient, residential and preventative services that will stretch across the dozens of Texas counties that feed into the Austin State Hospital,” said Dr. Stephen Strakowski, chair of the Dell Medical School’s Department of Psychiatry. “We want to use this once-in-a-generation opportunity to change what it means to have a brain health campus at the heart of a multidisciplinary, community-focused, modern system that serves all people impacted by mental health and substance abuse.”

The rest of the initial $47.7 million will be spent to expand capaity at state hospitals in Kerrville and San Antonio (this campus will also see a new hospital). It will also pay for the cost of planning and design of a new hospital campus in Houston as well as the design for two new 100-bed units at Rusk State Hospital.

Making sure there are enough beds for the state’s mental health patients has been an ongoing struggle.

“There aren’t enough beds available for everyone who needs treatment,” said Greg Hansch, with the National Alliance on Mental Illness, in May. “If a person needs a bed, they aren’t particularly likely of getting one — especially if they’re civilly committed. Most of the beds now in our state hospital system are taken up by people who are referred through the criminal justice system.”

Remaining funds will be requested and distributed throughout the course of the biennium.

