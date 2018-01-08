Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim named sole U.S. pair for 2018 PyeongChang Olympics

Married couple and pairs team Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim were selected as the pair to represent the United States at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, U.S. Figure Skating announced on Sunday. The U.S. only had a single pairs quota spot at the Games, its fewest spots since the first Winter Olympics in 1924 in Chamonix, France.

The Knierims are the first married U.S. pair to make an Olympics in 20 years, since Jenni Meno and Todd Sand at the 1998 Nagano Games.

Scimeca Knierim and Knierim won the national title in 2015 and 2018, but the years in between weren’t an easy ride. Starting in April 2016, Scimeca Knierim began suffering from a debilitating stomach illness. She was even throwing up the night before her wedding to Knierim in June 2016. They missed most of the season, returning to competitive ice at the 2017 Four Continents Championships. Incidentally, that event took place inside the same venue that will host 2018 Olympic figure skating.

The pair has been the U.S.’ strongest, partly due to their high-flying signature element, the quad twist. They are the first U.S. pair to execute the element in competition, doing so en route to their first national title in 2015. They brought it back for 2018 nationals, when Scimeca Knierim’s stomach had healed enough to start training the element in earnest.

At the past three world championships, the Knierims have been the top placing U.S. team:

2017: 10th

2016: 9th

2015: 7th

The Knierims join the singles skaters named to the team earlier: Nathan Chen, Adam Rippon, and Vincent Zhou for the men, plus Bradie Tennell, Mirai Nagasu, and Karen Chen (no relation to Nathan).