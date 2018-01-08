3 shot dead, 1 seriously wounded at Galveston beachfront hotel

The Associated Press Published:
The Historic Pleasure Pier amusment park, seawall, and beaches of Galveston Island, Texas are seen from atop the San Luis Resort on Thursday, July 4, 2013. (AP Photo/Dr. Scott M. Lieberman)
The Historic Pleasure Pier amusment park, seawall, and beaches of Galveston Island, Texas are seen from atop the San Luis Resort on Thursday, July 4, 2013. (AP Photo/Dr. Scott M. Lieberman)

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Police say three people were shot to death and a fourth was wounded in an apparent murder-suicide at an upscale beachfront hotel in Southeast Texas.

Galveston Police Capt. Josh Schirard says the shootings happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday at the San Luis Resort.

Schirard says another guest reported hearing a popping sound from a nearby room and called the police.

Officers entered the locked room and found three bodies, plus a fourth person who was seriously wounded. That person has been taken to a hospital.

Schirard says the four people shot had been staying together in the room where the bodies were found.

Police have not released their names or other details.

