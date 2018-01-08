18-year-old woman found dead in Georgetown-area home identified

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities in Williamson County are still waiting on an autopsy report to come back to determine how an 18-year-old woman died.

On Saturday morning, the family of Lauren Elain Nowka, called 911 to report that they found her dead in her bed inside their home located on Buck Bend, which is just southwest of Georgetown. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says Nowka’s death is being investigated as a suspicious death because of her age and she had no prior medical history.

This is one of several deaths the sheriff’s office was called to over the weekend. On Sunday night, an elderly man died due to an apparent carbon monoxide poisoning at his home north of Georgetown.