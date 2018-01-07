Witness to I-35 fatal crash honoring victims at crash site

A woman who tells us she was the first person on scene after a deadly crash this week, is trying to honor the victims.

Leslie Valdez says she witnessed the fiery crash that killed two people on I-35 just south of US 290 after an 18-wheeler hit an SUV that was stopped in the main lane on the highway.

Valdez went to the crash site to lay down flowers and a cross in honor of the victims. She says when the crash happened, she tried to rescue the victims but couldn’t.

“The fire was only in the back half of the car, that’s why we were trying to get her out, or the driver, but we just couldn’t. The seat belt wouldn’t come off, the door wouldn’t open. I mean, I have never felt so helpless in my life,” Valdez said.

Detectives are still trying to figure out why that SUV was stopped in the middle of the highway.