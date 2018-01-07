Water main break floods baggage claim area at JFK Airport in New York

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:
A flooded escalator at New York's JFK Airport on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. (NBC Photo)
A flooded escalator at New York's JFK Airport on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. (NBC Photo)

NEW YORK (KXAN) – It was a soggy day at one of the busiest airports in the world on Sunday.

A water main break forced thousands to evacuate at John F Kennedy Airport in New York.

It flooded a baggage claim area, stranding passengers and soaking their luggage. It also caused several flight delays.

The break happened in Terminal Four, which is a main international hub for the airport serving mainly Delta Airlines.

The FAA is limiting some flights to the airport.

A cause for the break remains under investigation.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s