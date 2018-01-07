Water main break floods baggage claim area at JFK Airport in New York

NEW YORK (KXAN) – It was a soggy day at one of the busiest airports in the world on Sunday.

A water main break forced thousands to evacuate at John F Kennedy Airport in New York.

It flooded a baggage claim area, stranding passengers and soaking their luggage. It also caused several flight delays.

The break happened in Terminal Four, which is a main international hub for the airport serving mainly Delta Airlines.

The FAA is limiting some flights to the airport.

A cause for the break remains under investigation.