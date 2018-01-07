Water main break floods baggage claim area at JFK Airport in New York

NEW YORK (KXAN) – It was a soggy day at one of the busiest airports in the world on Sunday.
A water main break forced thousands to evacuate at John F Kennedy Airport in New York.
It flooded a baggage claim area, stranding passengers and soaking their luggage. It also caused several flight delays.
The break happened in Terminal Four, which is a main international hub for the airport serving mainly Delta Airlines.
The FAA is limiting some flights to the airport.
A cause for the break remains under investigation.