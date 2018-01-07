VIDEO: Police searching for car burglary suspects in Leander

Leander Police are seeking the public's help in identifying two suspected car burglars. (Leander Police Photo)
LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — The Leander Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects in several car burglaries on Saturday.

In a Facebook post, the department said two men stole several items from unlocked vehicles in the Northside Meadows subdivision around 5 a.m.

A nearby resident was able to provide police with video of the suspects.

One of the suspects appears to be a black man who is about 6 feet tall with a scruffy beard. He appears to be in his late teens or early twenties. He was seen wearing light colored, baggy clothes with dark colored shoes and a beanie.

The second suspect appears to be a white man with a slim build. He also seems to be in his late teens or early twenties. He was wearing light colored gloves, jeans, a light colored hoodie and a Nike string backpack.

Police ask that if you recognize either of the suspects or have any information, please contact Officer J. Nordeen at 512-528-2800.

