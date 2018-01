AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department are responding to a house fire at 503 Blackberry Drive in south Austin just west of I-35 and south of West William Cannon Drive.

In a tweet around 11:45 a.m. Sunday, the department said there were flames showing and the residents of that house are all out. The fire was contained by noon. AFD said they are investigating the cause.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update as more details become available.