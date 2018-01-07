Person found dead in house after SWAT situation in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead after a seven-hour SWAT situation that started late Saturday night at a house near Ebert Avenue and Sara Drive.

Austin Police said around 10:06 p.m. they received a call to the house with reports of shots being fired. When officers arrived there they saw signs of gunshots. Officers evacuated people from the home but they said one person did not come out- triggering a SWAT response.

After evacuating nearby houses and talking to witnesses who were inside the home, police entered the home and found a person who was dead.

Police believe that is the person they were trying to get out of the house. While police do not yet have a cause of death, they did say that there is no threat to the public at this time and that no one else was injured.