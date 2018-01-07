Former Dallas Sheriff Lupe Valdez kicks off campaign for governor

KXAN Staff Published:
Lupe Valdez
Lupe Valdez

DALLAS (KXAN) – In a rally held in Dallas, former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez officially kicked off her campaign Sunday afternoon for the Democratic Party’s nomination for Texas Governor.

Valdez became the state’s first openly gay Hispanic sheriff in 2004.

For the past two years, she’s had an ongoing feud with Gov. Greg Abbott about who should be held at local jails before immigration officials come to deport criminals.

Valdez is one of 10 Democratic candidates that have filed to run against incumbent Republican Greg Abbott.

Election Day is Tuesday, March 6.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s