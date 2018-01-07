Former Dallas Sheriff Lupe Valdez kicks off campaign for governor

DALLAS (KXAN) – In a rally held in Dallas, former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez officially kicked off her campaign Sunday afternoon for the Democratic Party’s nomination for Texas Governor.

Valdez became the state’s first openly gay Hispanic sheriff in 2004.

For the past two years, she’s had an ongoing feud with Gov. Greg Abbott about who should be held at local jails before immigration officials come to deport criminals.

Valdez is one of 10 Democratic candidates that have filed to run against incumbent Republican Greg Abbott.

Election Day is Tuesday, March 6.