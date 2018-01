GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) – Williamson County Sheriff’s deputies were investigating a man’s death in Georgetown Sunday night, said Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody.

He said that carbon monoxide poisoning is suspected in the elderly man’s death.

The man was found in a house in the 1000 block of Segundo Drive north of Serenada Drive and west of Airport Road.

Sheriff Chody said foul play was not suspected.