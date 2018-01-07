Driver attempts to evade Pflugerville police, dies in rollover crash

PFLUGERVILLE, (KXAN) — A driver in Pflugerville is dead after trying to evade police early Sunday morning, Pflugerville Police Department said.

According tot he department, officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle around 1:37 a.m. on F.M. 685 near East Pfenning Lane. The driver refused to stop and began driving at a high speed turning onto East Pflugerville Parkway. The vehicle swerved off the roadway and rolled over coming to a stop at a property located north of the road.

Police said the driver died at the scene. Officials have not yet notified this person’s next of kin so his identity has not yet been released.

As is normal protocol, the attempted traffic stop will be reviewed by the department’s pursuit review board.